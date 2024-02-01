Ministry of Lands launches project to enhance fish breeding and production in Zimbabwe

Sikhulekelani Moyo Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in Partnership with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) under Technical Cooperation Programme has today in Bulawayo launched Technical Support to Enhance Fish Breeding and Production in Zimbabwe, a project which is meant to deal with issues affecting fish production in Zimbabwe.

Officially opening the projects, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira said the project is going to promote the building, rehabilitation and maintenance of breeding sites.

He said this will improve the supply of fingerlings, which has been an issue in as much as fish production in Zimbabwe is concerned.

Some of the factors that are affecting fish production as explained during the TCP project launch include fingerlings shortage, quality of fingerlings, amongst other issues.