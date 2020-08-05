Source: Missing couple: Police institute investigations | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Startas and his wife Eleta Mupfumisa

Herald Reporter

POLICE are investigating the case of a Borrowdale couple, Mr Gus Startas (73) and his wife Eleta Mupfumisa (48), who went missing on June 21.

The couple’s vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cab, was found burnt to ashes in the same suburb.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were investigating circumstances surrounding the couple’s disappearance.

“The couple, who stay at house number 3 Cycle Close, Rolf Valley in Borrowdale are said to have been missing since the morning of June 21,” he said.

“Reports are that the couple left their home at around 6am on that day and gave their security guard keys to the residence.

“On June 23, the guard realised that the two were missing. Also, the couple’s vehicle was found dumped and burnt.”

Asst Comm Nyathi called on anyone with information on the whereabouts of the couple to contact the police.

Meanwhile, a reward of US$1 000 is being offered for information on the couple.

“Information is sought on the Toyota Hilux truck that was found burnt in an area being developed for residential stands, off Crowhill Road, just after Luna Road (after Borrowdale Brook) in Borrowdale,” read a flyer that was posted on various social media platforms.

“The vehicle was burnt on the night of June 21, 2020. The owners of the vehicle have also been missing since the morning of June 21, 2020. Anyone with information on the missing persons or the persons involved in the burning of the truck may call or WhatsApp on 073333331, 0773 070326.”