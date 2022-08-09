Source: Missing girl (11) found murdered | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

AN 11-year-old girl who went missing last month in Mt Darwin after she was sent to collect US$10 and US$3 owed to her mother by two women in the area, has been found dead and buried on the banks of Mutondwe River.

Police recovered a blood-stained axe handle about 60 metres from the shallow grave.

The girl went missing on July 18 and her body was found last Friday buried in a shallow grave. Investigations into the case have since been intensified.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred in Munhondo Village.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a girl aged 11 who was found buried on the banks of Mutondwe River in Munhondo Village, Mt Darwin, on August 5, 2022.

“The victim, who resided in Mun’ando Village, reportedly went missing on July 18, 2022 after she was sent to the neighbouring Village by her mother to collect US$10 and US$3 owed to her mother by two women, aged 37 and 31. The police recovered a blood-stained axe handle about 60 metres from the shallow grave,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating circumstances surrounding a suspected murder case in which the body of a man was found floating in the Phekiwe River, near Mbundane suburb and Nkulumane 10, Bulawayo last Friday.

The body, which was in an advanced stages of decomposition, had a striped grey track bottom.

Similarly, on the same day again a body of an unknown man was found lying in a bush area near Siyaso 2 industrial site, Beitbridge.

“Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Murder cases have been on the increase countrywide, prompting police to conduct awareness campaigns countrywide.

Last Sunday, police in Kadoma arrested Shadreck Mapiriyawo (38) and his wife, Auxcillian Tshuma (33), in connection with a case of murder which occurred had occurred on July 20, 2022 when the couple burnt the head of their two-year-old daughter to conceal the murder case after mistakenly hitting her with an unknown hard object on the head during a fist fight.

In Epworth, Asst Comm Nyathi said police are investigating a case of murder in which Wirimai Bvunzanyika (40) died last Saturday after he was attacked by unknown assailants on July 28 along a footpath near Muguta Shops.

“Police in Mphoengs are also investigating a case of murder which occurred on July 31, 2022 at Gossan Mine. The victim, Khaliphile Ndlovu, aged 37, died after he was hit on the head with stones by his brother, Coster Ndlovu, aged 23, and his friend Jonathan Moyo aged 24 following an argument over sharing of gold proceeds,” he said.

In a related case, Isaac Chikoti is wanted by Police in Marondera in connection with a case of murder which occurred last Saturday at Mafuro Farm, Igava where the suspect struck his wife, Emily Nyasha Mulakala (28) with a hoe after accusing her of infidelity.

Police have also arrested Nomore Makwinja (51) and Diana Makwinja (62) in Budiriro suburb, Harare in connection of murdering Diana Makwinja (16).

The father and aunt severely assaulted the minor while trying to discipline her for drug abuse activities and immoral behaviour.

Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in which the body of an unidentified male adult was found with cuts on the back and legs along a footpath at a dumpsite near a church in Unit A Extension, Seke Chitungwiza.

Gutu Police is investigating another murder case in which Simbarashe Kufakunesu (51) died on July 30, 2022 after he was struck with a brick on the head and chest by his wife, Mirika Joni (50) at Mawarire Village.

The victim had chased away beer patrons at the homestead where the couple was operating a shebeen and this did not go well with the suspect.