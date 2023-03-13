Source: Missing Shamva two-year-old toddler found dead | The Herald (Local News)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A two-year-old baby girl, Grainage Nyarungwe who went missing nine days ago in Shamva was found dead, a kilometre away from her homestead.

Deputy police spokesperson in Mash Central Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said Grainage’s body was at an advanced stage of discomposing.

The body was found yesterday, six metres from a small pool near a stream.

The stream is about 400 metres from a strip road that connects to Shamva-Mutawatawa Road.

Her body was near a shrub, facing downwards next to her teddy bear with her red skirt covering her head.

The body was found by Maxwell Savadye (32) from Zvitokwe village in Shamva after stumbling upon yellow sandals, a teddy bear, and maggots floating in the pools.

Savadye informed Blessing Zinzombe (29) from the same village.

The pair followed spoors which led to the body.

The police attended the scene and the body was sent to Shamva Hospital for a post-mortem.

The toddler was under the custody of her grandparents when she went missing on March 5.