Source: Mlauzi remanded in custody | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Zvikomborero Parafini , Court Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors head coach Shadreck Mlauzi was yesterday remanded in custody on charges of indecent assault.

He allegedly molested a female member of the technical team and is facing two counts.

The allegations are that on September 26, Mlauzi and the Mighty Warriors team were camping at Pandhari Lodge in Glen Lorne ahead of the Cosafa Women Championships, which concluded in South Africa on Sunday.

The complainant asked for the training programme but Mlauzi allegedly told her to collect it from his room. Later that day, she went to the room to collect the programme and Mlauzi allegedly told her he would email it to her.

He allegedly asked the complainant to kiss him on his lips. Mlauzi allegedly grabbed the complainant’s shoulders and pulled her towards him in an attempt to kiss her without her consent, but she refused.

In the second count, the State alleged that on October 4, Mlauzi and the complainant were in South Africa at Garden Court Hotel with the rest of the team members.

On handing the hotel room keys to the complainant, Mlauzi allegedly instructed her to report to his room and massage him.

On the next day, while at training session, the complainant told the coach that they did not have resistance bands for training and he allegedly told her to collect money from his room.

The complainant went to collect the money from his room and when he handed over the US$20, he allegedly grabbed the complainant improperly and she turned down his advances and went away.

The next day, Mlauzi allegedly started harassing the complainant after the match and that prompted her to register her complaint to COSAFA Safeguarding Officer who later counselled her.

Mlauzi, through his lawyer Kossam Ncube, opposed the State’s application to place him on remand arguing that presiding magistrate Yeukai Dzuda does not have jurisdiction to preside over the matter that occurred in South Africa.

“This honourable court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to place accused on remand with respect to the second charge which occurred in South Africa,” argued Ncube.

On behalf of the State, Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed the application arguing that the court is fully clothed with jurisdiction to preside over the matter because it is Zimbabwe that has an interest in the finalization of the matter.

A ruling is expected to be made today and thereafter, a bail application will be made.