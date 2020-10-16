Source: Mnangagwa fires Justice Bere | Newsday (News)

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

President Emerson Mnangagwa yesterday removed Supreme Court judge Francis Bere from office after he was accused of unethical conduct.

Chief Secretary to the president Misheck Sibanda made the announcement yesterday saying he has been removed from office with immediate effect.

“Following the advice of the Judicial Service Commission that the question of removing Justice Francis Bere ought to be investigated, the president acting in terms of section 187(3) of the constitution, appointed through Proclamation number 1 of 2020, a tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from the office of the said judge, “reads the statement.

“The tribunal has completed its investigations and has recommended that honourable Justice Bere be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct.”