Mnangagwa Threatens Moreblessing Ali Family

Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened CCC members and officials from demanding that justice should prevail in the Moreblessing Ali murder case.

NewsHawks reports that Mnangagwa issued threats and said that the murder was stage-managed.

In a shocking remark on the gruesome murder of main opposition CCC member Moreblessing Ali by Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the gruesome killing as “staged violence” designed to tarnish the image of the country which mustn’t be repeated.

