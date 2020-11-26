Source: Moana’s burial judgment deferred again | Newsday (Entertainment)

BY CHARLES LAITON

HIGH Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has again deferred judgment in a matter involving the burial of late fitness trainer, video vixen and model Michelle “Moana” Amuli saying local jurisprudence on the matter in dispute is very thin and calls for the court’s thorough research.

Moana died in a horrific accident two weeks ago that also claimed the lives of socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Malawian national Limumba Karim and Mozambican model Alicha Adams.

While Ginimbi was buried in style last, Moana’s burial has been delayed by endless feuds between her parents.

More details to follow…