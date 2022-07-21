Source: Mohadi mourns national hero Chidawu | Herald (Top Stories)

Minister Chidawu

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi, has expressed his condolences following the death of Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Engineer Oliver Chidawu.

Eng Chidawu died on Tuesday and has since been declared a national hero.

He was 66.

He has been commended by many for his stance on promoting economic freedom for the black majority after independence.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Cde Mohadi.