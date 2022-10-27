Source: Mom pleads insanity in killing 4 children | Herald (Crime)

Through her lawyer, Ms Gamuchirai Marizanhi, Marizani also blamed her conduct to abuse by her husband, which she claimed had an effect on state of mind.

The legal counsel for Emelda Marizani of Chivhu accused of killing her four daughters by slitting their throats and setting the family house on fire, has asked the court to consider a special verdict of not guilty on the grounds of insanity.

Marizani pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, when her trial opened before High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, and the defence offered a plea of diminished responsibility.

A not guilty plea is always entered in a murder trial, forcing the State to prove the crime.

And in its application, the defence seeks to have her admitted into a psychiatric hospital until her condition improved, adding that her mental condition was hereditary.

The woman’s husband Mr Lameck Brandi confirmed the mental condition in her family during cross examination. But several medical reports showed that Maziranhi was mentally well, which she disputed.

The trial has been adjourned to November 9, for the prosecution to have a psychiatric report prepared so the court to make an informed and appropriate decision.

In her defence outline, she claimed that she was psychotic, and in an abusive marriage, and that her husband had countless illicit affairs, while he also scorned her for bearing girls.