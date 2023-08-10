Source: Moovah clients now enjoy option to pay their premiums in US dollars | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Herald Correspondent

Leading insurer Moovah says it is now accepting payments of premiums in US dollars to afford its customers and clients greater convenience as the use of the currency becomes more widespread.

Moovah, which offers motor vehicles, home and travel insurance, is already one of the most convenient insurers because it offers mobile phone-based insurance.

“We are now accepting premium payments in US dollars in response to customer preference,” a spokesman for Moovah said.

He said the US dollar payment feature is available for Moovah clients in their EcoCash USD wallet or by dialling *901#.

“Clients can conveniently pay for any Moovah products, be it motor vehicle cover, home or travel insurance, on the Moovah mobile platforms,” he said.

Statistics from the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) show that more than 70% of transactions in the insurance sector are now being carried out in foreign currency.

The latest development from Moovah allows motor vehicle owners to purchase affordable vehicle insurance and the ZINARA vehicle licence, along with their Radio licenses, using Moovah’ mobile platform from the comfort of their homes.

This applies for private cars, commercial vehicles, buses, motorcycles, trucks, trailers and caravans.

Moovah said after a client has purchased their vehicle insurance, ZINARA and radio licenses on Moovah’s USSD *901# code, the company then delivers the disks to their home or office, free of charge.

Information on Moovah’s website shows that the company offers Comprehensive Vehicle Insurance – the most extensive form of insurance cover – which, in addition to providing cover of the vehicle to the insured value or market value, provides accidental damage to the insured vehicle, third-party property and bodily injury up to US$20,000.

It also shows that the company’s Full Third-Party insurance covers the motorist’s liability arising out of damage to other people’s property, death or injury of other persons. Its Full Third Party Fire and Theft covers loss of, or damage to, the insured vehicle caused by fire or theft.

Moovah also provides overnight hotel accommodation to motorists under its comprehensive insurance policy, following an accident if the crash occurs outside the client’s town of residence, as well as free towing to the nearest garage, after the accident, through Moovah’s partnership with the Automobile Association of Zimbabwe (AAZ).

Additional benefits under the motor vehicle comprehensive insurance policy include limited medical expenses cover for vehicle occupants at time of accident (Maisha), emergency evacuation of driver and passengers following an accident by MARS ambulances, while EcoSure chips in with burial assistance for the driver and passengers in unfortunate case of fatal accidents.