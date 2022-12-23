Source: More irrigation schemes for Masvingo | The Herald (Top Stories)

Minister Chadzamira

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Masvingo province is set to have more irrigation schemes as part of the Government’s plans to boost agricultural production in drought-prone province, to ensure food security.

The Government wants to replicate the Chombwe irrigation and piped water project that was established in Chivi, in the other six districts.

The development is in line with Vision 2030 of a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society.

The Chombwe water project is seen as a game-changer in respect of smallholder irrigation.

In Chivi, the Chombwe scheme has model Pfumvudza plots that are under irrigation, water points for livestock along the water pipeline route and running water at homesteads, schools, clinics and rural business centres, straddling from close to Mhandamabwe Business Centre in the north to Chivi Growth point to the south.

The scheme draws water from Muzhwi Dam, which is pumped into overnight storage tanks before conveyancing to various points, thanks to gravity.

President Mnangagwa commissioned the scheme in December 2020, and the project has now boosted rural household incomes and nutrition through irrigation and access to potable water.

Addressing an end of year Press conference yesterday, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, said the Chombwe model would be replicated in all districts of the province by 2025.

“We are very happy with progress at Chombwe piped water and smallholder irrigation scheme which has not only made sure running water is connected to rural schools, clinics and business centres including rural homes, but is also supplying drinking water for livestock and irrigation of small gardens in Chivi district,’’ he said.

“Going forward we are going to make sure that by the end of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) in 2025 every district in Masvingo will have a project similar to Chombwe and we are very happy that work has already started along that route, which does not only dovetail with Government’s rural development agenda, but also seeks to make our province food-secure through full utilisation of our abundant but idle water bodies.’’

Minister Chadzamira said Masvingo will continue to pursue its vast irrigation potential, with 600 hectares having already been resuscitated through devolution funds to boost food security. Plans are also in motion to develop a further 70 hectares for irrigation in Chiredzi and Mwenezi that will further consolidate the gains made in irrigation development in Masvingo, as the province continues its gradual shift from over-reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

“As a province we are also happy that in the sphere of agriculture, we will soon start to accrue full benefits from Tokwe-Mukosi Dam, which has vast irrigation potential, among other benefits, and we expect that the master plan will finally be out in the first quarter of next year.’’

Minister Chadzamira said a number of projects initiated by the Government in the province will help in the attainment of Vision 2030.

The Mwenezi Mapfura/Marula value addition and beneficiation project at Rutenga has also set the tone for roll-out of similar projects in other parts of Masvingo.

“We want to open a processing and value addition factory in every district in Masvingo province targeting endowments in a specific given area and just as the Rutenga Mapfura/ Marula success story, we are in the process of finalising development of a factory in Masvingo district that will process and value add mangoes and loquat fruit(mashuku/mazhanje) and this will not only create employment but also incomes for the rural folk,’’ said Minister Chadzamira.

Other districts like Bikita and Zaka will likely see the opening of avocado and guava processing plants with the two fruits ubiquitous in the two districts.