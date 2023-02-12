Source: More retailers for NSSA’s grocery facility | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Sunday Mail Reporter

NATIONAL Social Security Authority (NSSA) has entered into agreements with more shops to give pensioners access to discounted groceries countrywide.

For the past two years only two supermarket chains offered the discounts, available predominantly to urban-based pensioners. But more shops at growth points and peri-urban areas offering discounts of between 5 percent and 10 percent have joined in.

In a statement, NSSA acting general manager Dr Charles Shava said the latest development is in line with the objective of improving the welfare of pensioners and injured workers.

“We have widened the pool of retailers to cater for our beneficiaries in various regions,” said Dr Shava.

“The arrangement allows pensioners to enjoy a 10 percent discount when shopping at selected outlets during the prescribed pensioner days, upon production of their NSSA pensioners card, together with positive identification such as national identity card. The new retailers include Choppies Supermarket in Bulawayo, Honde Valley Supermarket, Pote Holdings in Zvishavane, Mberengwa and Mataga, where our pensioners can now access grocery items at discounted prices.”

Furthermore, NSSA pensioners could now enjoy a 5 percent discount on purchase of over-the-counter drugs at Dispharm in Borrowdale, Clique and Good Shepherd in Mutare, and Chinhoyi Town Pharmacy.

The grocery discount scheme was launched in July 2021 to alleviate the plight of NSSA pensioners and beneficiaries.

The scheme was made possible through a partnership with Spar.

“To increase coverage and convenience for our pensioners, we secured another agreement with OK Zimbabwe stores — OK, Bon Marche and OK Mart — who offer discounts ranging from 5 percent to 10 percent throughout the month. They also offer cash-back facilities to NSSA pensioners and discounts on medication purchased in their in-store pharmacies,” added Dr Shava.

NSSA also offers other non-monetary benefits that include a revolving loan facility through banks, where pensioners can access loans for income-generating projects.

Pensioners can borrow up to 10 times their monthly pension at a concessionary interest rate of 10 percent, payable over 18 months.

Furthermore, a goat farming outgrower scheme for pensioners is currently running on a pilot basis in Bindura and Gwanda.

Late last year, NSSA opened the first of its pensioners’ clinics in Harare, with others expected to be launched in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Masvingo and Chinhoyi.