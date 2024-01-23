More than 200 UN World Heritage Sites destroyed in Gaza 

Ambassador of the State of Palestine Dr Tamer Almassri

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Israeli forces have destroyed more than 200 United Nations (UN) World Heritage Sites in the Gaza Strip in the ongoing genocide which has seen more than 25 105 Palestinians killed while 62 681 were injured.

In a statement, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine Dr Tamer Almassri has called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its flagrant violations of international law that include the destruction of more than 200 United Nations world archaeological and heritage sites in the Gaza Strip.

The destroyed sites include ancient mosques, churches, schools, museums and ancient archaeological sites.

Ambassador Almassri said Israeli forces were destroying the sites in a failed attempt to obliterate the Palestinian cultural heritage in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“The state of Palestine demands the Israeli occupation state to return all the stolen artefacts from Gaza heritage sites,” he said.

“The heritage and archaeological sites that have been destroyed, some of which date back to the Phoenician era, Roman era, 800 BC and some of which date back to 400 years ago. In the Holy Land of Palestine, the occupation is trying to change its features through bombing and direct targeting.

“The most prominent sites destroyed by the occupation army are the Byzantine Church of Jabalia, the Al-Omari Mosque in Jabalia, the Sheikh Shaaban Mosque, the Al-Dhafar Damri Mosque in Al-Shuja’iya, the Al-Khader Shrine in Deir Al-Balah, the Balakhiya site “Anthedon Port” northwest of old Gaza City, and the Khalil Al-Rahman Mosque in the Abasan area in Khan Yunis (south of the Gaza Strip), the centre of ancient manuscripts and documents in Gaza City, among other important archaeological and heritage sites.”