Source: Morgan Heritage, Jah Prayzah collabo out soon | The Herald (Top Stories)

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Internationally acclaimed three-time Grammy Award-winning Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage has collaborated with Jah Prayzah on a single to be released soon.

This is a huge endorsement to Jah Prayzah who has done other several highly successful international collaborations including with other Jamaicans as Luciano on the song “Roots” and “My Lily” done with Jah Cure.

His other fruitful collaborations are “Watora Mari” with Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz, “Follow Me” with Nigeria’s Patoranking and “Sendekera” with South Africa’s Mafikizolo.

Of all his collaborations, this will however be Jah Prayzah’s first time to collaborate with Grammy winning artistes.

Morgan Heritage, currently composed of a trinity of Peetah, Gramps, and Mojo, all children of the late reggae great Ras Denroy Morgan, hinted on the collaboration during an interview on a local podcast hosted by German-based arts entrepreneur Plot Mhako.

“This year we have a song coming out with an artiste called Jah Prayzah from Zimbabwe. We are looking forward to bringing that…,” said Morgan Heritage.

The song is part of their Jamaica and Africa collaboration drive which has seen them working with top musicians from the continent among them Diamond Platnumz and StoneBwoy.

Morgan Heritage has shared the stage with Jah Prayzah over the years during the group’s visits in the country for performances.

Jah Prayzah’s tantalising voice and spirited performances probably drew them to a collaboration that will strengthen their foothold in the country as one of the most followed international reggae stars.

The release of the song will definitely be a major score for Jah Prayzah and Zimbabwe at large as it will continue to position the country’s music on the global spot.

If the standards of Morgan Heritage’s brand-new single “Just A Number” released last Friday, are anything to go by, Jah Prayzah’s music portfolio will rise even further.

“Just A Number”, produced by Kareem “Remus” Burrell, debuted on number one at online music streaming platform iTunes Reggae Charts has been making waves at many radio and television stations across the globe, Zimbabwe included.

In a statement, Morgan Heritage said the song speaks on how one can lose fruits of their hard work overnight due to inconsiderate opinions.

“Just A Number was inspired by historic and current figures in the entertainment industry,” said Morgan Heritage. “The song speaks directly to the upcoming sports, film, television, and music entertainers and anyone pursuing a professional career.

“We want to make them aware that they should not work hard and sacrifice all their lives to build a career and potentially lose everything overnight because of something you do or say.

“As students of history, we learned about brutal figures, and we would like to start a conversation about today’s news makers and ensure the youths don’t make the same mistakes.”

Burrell said the song was an awareness anthem.

“Just A Number is an awareness anthem, which sparks the conversation around a much-needed topic surrounding the unfortunate reality of how one can jeopardize their legacy or financial accomplishments one has worked so hard to achieve,” he said.

Heralded as the Royal Family of Reggae, the band has released 12 studio albums, including Strictly Roots, which won at the 58th annual Grammy Awards for best reggae album.

With a career spanning two decades and over, Morgan Heritage has worked with numerous multi-Grammy award-winning artists and producers across multiple genres of music.

Along with the group’s global success, it also commands a significant sonic impact over the reggae genre fusing it with various rhythms and sounds from around the world.

They bring a riveting stage presence and showmanship to the culture which has made them synonymous with Reggae’s worldwide appeal.