Moslem cleric arrested for raping Grade 3 pupil | The Standard

By DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 65 YEAR OLD Moslem preacher appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of raping a Grade 3 pupil. Majidu Adini appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with rape and was remanded in custody to October 22. He was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

The State alleged that sometime this year, the complainant went to the mosque with her grandmother. On arrival, her grandmother got into the mosque, leaving the minor outside.

The accused person was sitting on a bench outside the mosque. He allegedly called the complainant and instructed her to get into his bedroom, where he allegedly ordered her to undress before raping her. He gave the complainant $20 and ordered her not to tell anyone.

On October 5, the child complained to her grandmother of pain on her private parts. The grandmother quizzed her and she disclosed what had happened.

The following day, the grandmother reported the matter at ZRP Marimba, leading to Adini’s arrest.

