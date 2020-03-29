Source: Motorbikes for health care givers | Sunday News (local news)

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

A non-governmental organisation SafAids has partnered with Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in three provinces by donating 15 motorbikes to health care givers.

The move is aimed at making sure that health care givers have access to HIV-positive children to give them counselling and treatment.

The programme dubbed Find Test and Treat the Missing 4 000 (FFT) is being implemented in Bulawayo, Midlands and Mashonaland East Provinces.

In an interview, SafAids Programmes Co-ordinator Mr Tanyaradzwa Nyakatawa said the organisation was complementing Government’s efforts of achieving zero new infections, zero discrimination, and zero Aids-related deaths

“We are complementing efforts by Government in terms of fighting HIV so that we get to zero new infections and have an Aids free generation.

“We have donated 15 motorbikes to three community-based organisations. These are Million Memory Project of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Jointed Hands Welfare Organisation in Midlands and Seke Rural Home Based Care in Mashonaland East.

“The donation is to ease transport challenges that CBOs are facing in discharging their duties. Some health workers had resorted to using public transport and it made their job very difficult,” he said.