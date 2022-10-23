Source: Mounting political violence – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 22nd October 2022

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have called on the police to thoroughly investigate the political violence in Matobo, Matabeleland South, where Zanu PF activists attacked CCC members last Sunday. The organisation said: ‘The deplorable acts of violence by supporters of the Zanu PF party are extremely concerning that they are happening ahead of the general elections planned for 2023’ (see: https://cite.org.zw/zlhr-call-on-police-to-investigate-matobo-violence/).

The human rights lawyers will be worried by comments made by former state security minister Owen Ncube, who is now a senior Zanu PF official in the Midlands province. He is recorded as warning opposition supporters that ‘sellouts will be dealt with in a crude way’. Ncube, who was fired from his ministerial post in January for improper conduct, apparently told Zanu PF supporters ‘2023 will be worse than 2008’, referring to the widespread election violence against the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, which led to SADC intervention and the creation of a coalition government.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Zanu PF will never win an election without resorting to violence. Speaking on local radio, Mahere demanded that the police investigate threats of violence by Zanu PF, including comments by Vice-President Chiwenga that the opposition would be ‘crushed like lice’. For his part, Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi claimed that political violence was on the decline (see: https://zero.pindula.co.zw/ccc-criticises-police-for-being-slow-in-investigating-politically-motivated-violence/).

Crisis Coalition of Zimbabwe spokesperson Blessing Vava said: ‘The signs of a bloody election are now there for all to see. It does not need rocket scientists to tell you that. Zanu PF is going for broke’ (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/local-news/article/200002300/bloody-2023-polls-beckon).

After being threatened with legal action, the prison authorities have finally agreed to allow CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to visit his senior colleagues Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole who have been held in Chikarubi maximum security jail since June awaiting trial. But Chamisa has been ordered not to chant slogans or address anyone near the prison! (See: https://www.zimlive.com/2022/10/zimbabwe-prisons-okay-chamisa-jail-visit-set-tough-conditions/.)

President Mnangagwa has complained of corruption by government officials. He spoke of rampant abuse of public funds and said the flouting of tender procedures had become the major scam by which senior government officials were stealing public funds. He added: ‘Some of my senior government officials when they are given vehicles they park them, deflate tyres and use the pool car to wait for time to expire so that they can acquire the vehicle while still quite new’ (see: https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-local-byo-224616.html).

Ahead of SADC’s anti-sanctions day on 25 th October the US sanctions co-ordinator Ambassador James O’Brien said the target of the sanctions was ‘the people who are responsible for and profit from human rights abuses, corruption and anti-democratic actions’ (see: https://www.news24.com/news24/africa/news/zim-sanctions-target-those-who-profit-from-human-rights-abuses-us-official-as-pressure-mounts-20221020).

A study by the University of Cambridge says of the 1.2 billion people who live in liberal democracies 87% now have a negative view of Russia and 75% a negative view of China. This is in sharp contrast to the attitude of the 6.3 billion people who live in the other 136 countries, where 66% have a positive view of Russia and 70% of China.

