Source: Move to revive Zim-Egypt cooperation | Herald (Top Stories)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga meets Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in Cairo yesterday. — Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere.

Mukudzei Chingwere in CAIRO, Egypt

Zimbabwe and Egypt are keen to resuscitate economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries under the banner of Zimbabwe-Egypt Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation.

The two countries’ willingness to revive the cooperation, which was last convened in 1990, emerged when Vice President Constantino Chiwenga met with Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, here yesterday.

VP Chiwenga, who is also Minister of Health and Child Care, is attending a health conference here.

Yesterday, he took time meet Prime Minister Madbouli to discuss other areas of economic cooperation.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has declared that it is open for business and is also keen to mend and establish relations under the engagement and re-engagement drive.

All diplomats representing Zimbabwe across the world have also been tasked with promoting economic diplomacy, as the country seeks to boost its economy for the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy.

Said VP Chiwenga in his meeting with the Egyptian Premier: “Zimbabwe remains committed to continue strengthening cooperation with Egypt for the mutual benefit of our people.

“I am pleased to note the excellent government-to-government cooperation particularly in the areas of health, agriculture, human capital development, defence and security.

“In terms of agriculture, we have opened land along the fourth longest river in Africa, the mighty Zambezi River for joint farming of cotton, grain and fruits.”

VP Chiwenga went down memory lane, reminiscing the strong relations that existed between Zimbabwe and Egypt, which date back to Zimbabwe’s war of liberation.

He said the Egyptians trained President Mnangagwa in the early 1960s before he went to China to further his service training.

A number of Zimbabwean service personnel were trained in Egypt.

However, under President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy, Zimbabwe is now seeking to foster economic cooperation with its friends for the benefit of citizens.

VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe was prepared to meet with Egypt for the Third Session of the JPCC on dates that are mutually agreed upon by our principals.

“It is regrettable that trade between our two countries remains low. We need to leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area and COMESA Free Trade Agreement to increase trade and investment between our two countries,” said VP Chiwenga.

He updated the Egyptian Prime Minister on the progress Zimbabwe has made under the Second Republic, like implementing the National Development Strategy 1 which runs from 2021 to 2025.

VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe was implementing economic, political and social reforms which are bearing fruits in terms of economic growth and stability, governance and social protection.

VP Chiwenga called on Egypt’s continued support for the removal of sanctions which have caused a lot of suffering to Zimbabweans.

The Egyptian Prime Minister said they were committed to ensure the relationship to brought positive results for both countries.

“We are looking forward to see how we can support and cooperate with Zimbabwe. We are ready to strengthen our relations with our neighbours and friends from the continent.”