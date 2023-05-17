Source: Move with times, librarians urged | The Herald (Local News)

Rutendo Gomwe Herald Reporter

Owing to shifts in global trends on what constitutes knowledge, librarians should be at the forefront in the ideation of new products by providing novel information that stimulates ingenuity and innovation as enshrined in the heritage based education 5.0, a top librarian has said.

Speaking at the commemoration of this year’s edition of Librarian Day in Harare recently, Zimbabwe Library Association President, Mr McDonald Nhakura, said the day was of significance in establishing networks and opening up opportunities to rewrite established narratives for librarians. “Education 5.0 has added two more mantras to innovate and industrialise, hence librarians are obliged to influence the ideation process of new products through the provision of handbooks and manuals, which will stimulate students to think outside the box and innovate,” he said.

Mr Nhakura added that to contextualise everything, today’s librarian should go beyond providing information on existing patents to also “influence reverse engineering”.

In line with the philosophy behind Education 5.0, the contemporary librarian must capitalise on available resources and draw students to that, thus arming them with requisite information to innovate around local resources.

Librarians and students, who graced the occasion, expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying the celebration had been impactful as it fosters national development.

“I have learnt a lot, connected with people and experts in the profession. It’s an important event for networking and learning from others, which are crucial elements in our daily routines as librarians to improve on our services”, said Audrey Moyo, a Library and Information Science student.

The event was open to librarians, academics, students and other stakeholders