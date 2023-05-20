Source: Moza delegation keen on Zim agric strategies | The Herald (Top Stories)

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Davis Marapira, and his permanent secretary Dr John Basera lead a delegation of senior Mozambican Government officials during a tour of Nyathi Mhenyu Farm in Banket yesterday. – Picture Innocent Makawa

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Officials from Mozambique have expressed interest in strategies used by Zimbabwe to revolutionise and upgrade its agriculture sector.

The delegation is a culmination of efforts to ensure Zimbabwe helps Mozambique to expand its agriculture, including provision of local seeds.

They toured Nyathi Mhenyu Farm in Banket, Zvimba District, together with officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to appreciate how Zimbabwe undertakes agriculture.

Mozambican advisor to the President Mr Omar Mitha said he had a great passion to learn more on wheat production adding that Africa suffered a lot from the consequences of the Ukraine–Russia war.

“I would like to learn more on wheat production in terms of research and development and on how Zimbabwe develops the value chain of wheat.

“I also want to know how you cover up research that determines that the agro conditions were conducive to wheat production,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Mozambique Mr Momade Juizo applauded Zimbabwe for taking positive steps in agriculture, adding that they will continue working with Zimbabwe so that they replicate the same farming strategies in their country.

He emphasised that trade between the two countries should continue, adding that there was great progress in agriculture as well as other sectors.

“We are here to understand wheat production and other crops in Zimbabwe. If Zimbabwe has surplus this also shows that Mozambique has the surplus. The growth of agricultural production in Zimbabwe also reflects the growth of Mozambique. We are the same people although we are separated by borders. It is also impressive to note that Zimbabwe is progressing well not in Agriculture only but in other domains despite the sanctions that are imposed on Zimbabwe,” he said.

He encourages the Government of Zimbabwe to continue promoting production and productivity adding that he was mesmerised by youthful farmers for doing marvellous things in farming.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Davis Marapira said Zimbabwe has embarked on a land reform programme as a way to enhance productivity adding that it reaches almost 23 years old.

“This has boosted production activities as far as food security is concerned. We now have wheat sufficiency in the country, the same applies to maize. This year we have a very good harvest for our local consumption and animal consumption. We are expecting to produce the best wheat ever in the history of Zimbabwe this year. This is because of the assistance which we get from our President through the presidential schemes and command agriculture. I am happy that you are here, you can go and tell the history of land reform in Zimbabwe. This is one of our best farms and this is done by our Zimbabwean youths,” he said.

A youthful farmer who is the owner of Nyathi Mhenyu farm, Mr Mike Mutasa urged other youths to take farming seriously and focus on increasing productivity levels.

He said it is not an easy road to venture into agriculture adding that perseverance and hard work is needed for one to achieve better results.

Mr Mutasa has 1 300 hactares and so far he has planted 800 hactares of wheat at his farm.

“When l benefitted from the land reform that was in 2002, l was 24. This is very appreciated because I was very young. It was not an easy journey because I started doing about 50 hectares and l grew that over the years. When l was 10 years into farming that was when l started to treble then l started doing about 300 hectares now l am doing 1 300 hectares in total. Farming is not actually easy. I said although l am young l am going to produce more for my country.

Mr Mutasa is helped by his nephew Taremekedzwa Chidavanyika who is 21years old.

“Taremekedzwa is the one who planted this 300hactares, he does this with my son who is 17years old but they can relate to each other better and stimulate completion,” he said.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera said there is a need to continually work together with Mozambique to boost food production.

He added that the two countries are food secure adding that experts in wheat should be send to Mozambique to educate them on wheat production.

“This season we are projecting 2, 3 million tonnes of maize and almost three million tonnes of cereals. It means Zimbabwe and Mozambique are food secure. We are also flour self-sufficient as a country and we are predicting another bumper harvest on wheat. We are coming from a land reform programme process but we are now transiting into an agrarian reform in agricultural transformation. We appreciate that Mozambique has some good soils and good climate adding that the Pfumvudza programme will work,” he said.

He added that the Government is doing a lot in terms of empowering our youths adding that there is a need to create more opportunities for the youths.

Recently, President Mnangagwa went to Dakar, Senegal, to present the successes of Zimbabwe and it was agreed and ratified that Pfumvudza will be adopted across Africa following its big success in Zimbabwe.