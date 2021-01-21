Source: Mozambique warned of tropical cyclone | Newsday (News)

Mozambique’s National Weather Institute (Inam) says the moderate tropical storm Eloise threatening the coast has the possibility of becoming a tropical cyclone.

Inam says the storm has evolved to the stage of severe tropical storm and may reach the coast on Sunday.

The storm could reach the Mozambique channel by Thursday and affect maritime navigation, the institute adds.

Inam’s projections point to the provinces of Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza, as possible areas Eloise could hit. It is also expected to hit the central Mozambican province of Zambezia.

This will be the second storm to hit Mozambique in the current rainy season after “Chalane”.

In 2019 central Mozambique was hit by one of the worst cyclones – called Idai – which claimed more than 600 lives and left a trail of destruction. – BBC