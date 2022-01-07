Source: MP partners council in waste collection | Newsday (News)

BY KHUMALO NKOSENTSHA

ZANU PF Bulawayo South MP Raji Modi’s company, Liquor Hub Bottlestore, yesterday partnered the local authority to clean up sanitary lanes in the city centre.

Addressing participants during the clean-up exercise, deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said Modi, who is also Industry deputy minister, had offered his trucks to carry waste to designated dumpsites.

Council has contracted private players to help in waste collection.

“We are saying to consumers and producers of foods and liquids that they must know who cares about their health and environment.

“They must plough back to the community through clean-up activities,” he said.

Town clerk Christopher Dube said council would soon introduce heavy penalties for littering.