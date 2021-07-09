Source: Mphoko trial moved to August | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE trial of former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko on criminal abuse of office charges has been moved to the end of August.

Mphoko yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje and was remanded to August 31 for continuation of trial as presiding magistrate Tranos Utawashe was not available.

The trial was opened to the gallery after the former VP, who was testifying under camera due to the sensitivity of his testimony, finished giving his evidence in chief.

Mphoko stands accused of ordering the police to release two former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) bosses, Davison Norupiri and Moses Juma, who were arrested in 2016 and taken to Avondale Police Station on corruption charges.

It was alleged that the two were released due to his influence. He is being charged with obstruction of justice.

The State alleges that on July 14, in 2016, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers went to Avondale to pick up Norupiri and Juma for court appearance, but discovered that Mphoko had since ordered the pair’s unlawful release, in contravention of section 106 of the Constitution.

Section 106 of the Constitution clearly spells out the conduct of Vice-Presidents, ministers and deputy ministers, and subsection (1) states that every VP must act in accordance with this Constitution.

Subsection 2(b)(c) of section 106 also states that Vice-Presidents shall not act in any way that is inconsistent with their office or use their position to improperly benefit any other person.

The State alleges that Mphoko acted inconsistently with his duties in releasing the duo and that he also showed favour to them in the process.

