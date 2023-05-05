Source: Mphoko’s son jailed 20 years for rape | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Peter Matika – peter.matika@chronicle.co.zw

FORMER Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela has been sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail, after he was found guilty of three counts of raping his niece, as well as escaping lawful custody.

Siqokoqela was sentenced yesterday after a full trial.

Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mr Elijah Singano, ruled that many of the victim’s constitutional rights were violated.

In passing the judgement Mr Singano said Siqokoqela had violated the law by raping, threatening and betraying the trust of the victim’s family.

He said lawfully each count attracted a 10-year jail term and sentencing Siqokoqela to 30 years would be harsh. He then said the court was inclined to enforce a 20-year sentence for all three counts.

Siqokoqela’s lawyer, Thobekile Dube, pleaded with the magistrate to give him a lesser sentence citing medical conditions, to which the magistrate advised an appeal be made with the High Court.

Prosecuting Concilia Ncube said the victim would likely face psychological effects for life and that granting a lesser sentence was not in the best interests of the family as well.

Siqokoqela initially denied the charges claiming that the allegations were a conspiracy by senior family members who wanted to silence him in his quest to know his biological mother.

“I actually sent the grandfather of the victim to go and ask my father who my biological mother was.

“The victim’s mother examined her daughter’s panties and she purports to have seen a blood stain on her undies on August 29, which stain was never examined by a specialist,” argued Siqokoqela in a report.

He claimed a doctor who examined the minor on August 30 last year observed that there were no vaginal tears contrary to her mother alleging that she had spotted blood stains on the girl’s under garments.

According to court papers, sometime between May and August, Siqokoqela unlawfully and intentionally had sexual intercourse with his niece aged 12 (name withheld).

Siqokoqela was also sentenced for escaping lawful custody.

On August 30, at around 4.30PM and at ZRP Hillside Charge Office, Siqokoqela was arrested and brought to the charge office for rape by one Assistant Inspector Admire Donha.

While in the charge office, he was booked for detention under ZRP Hillside detention book reference number 284/22 and he had signed for his belongings for detention.

Siqokoqela requested to get his medication from his car which was parked outside the charge office, before he could be taken to the police cells for detention.

He was escorted by Constable Chimuka to his vehicle. Upon arrival he jumped into his vehicle and sped off to an unknown destination. -@petematika