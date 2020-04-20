Source: Muchinguri laments lack of PPE at Chiredzi Clinic | Newsday (News)

DEFENCE and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri has lamented lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers at Chiredzi Polyclinic.

By Garikai Mafirakureva

Addressing journalists during a tour of Chiredzi General Hospital yesterday, Muchinguri said she was not happy that frontline workers in the district did not have the requisite protective wear.

“I am impressed with the facelift the isolation centre is getting courtesy of Tongaat Hulett. I have also seen that people are complying with the lockdown. That is recommendable. I am not, however, impressed with the situation at Chiredzi Polyclinic. The frontline workers had no gloves or face masks,” she said.

Her comments exposed the government’s lack of preparedness to tackle the pandemic.

Last week, the High Court ordered government to provide PPE for frontline health workers across the board to be able to handle COVID-19 cases. The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR), who were represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights successfully filed the application before High Court judges Justice Joseph Musakwa and Owen Tagu.

Last week, nurses at council clinics also threatened to down tools over lack of PPE.

Work at most COVID-19 isolation centres in Masvingo remains unfinished.

The biggest isolation centre in Masvingo province at Chikombedzi Mission Hospital with 34 beds has no mortuary and running water.

According to the hospital administrator, Enias Zava, the mortuary broke down 10 years ago, but was not repaired because of lack of resources.

