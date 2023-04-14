Source: Mudzi man on the run after raping minor | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a 37-year-old man from Mudzi who allegedly raped a minor after giving her some beer.

After raping her, the suspect threatened her with death if she ever revealed the incident.

The incident occurred on April 8, at around 10pm in Mbengo Village under Chief Mukota, Mudzi.

Allegations are that the suspect and the 15-year-old girl were at a memorial service and at around 10pm, the man offered the minor some beer and she took it until she was intoxicated.

It is alleged that the suspect asked her to accompany him to a nearby tuckshop and she agreed.

Along the way, it is reported that the suspect grabbed and dragged her away from the road into a nearby bush where he forced her on the ground and raped her once.

It is alleged that soon after, he disappeared into the darkness.

The matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her cousin who then informed the girl’s mother.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

He appealed to the public for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Insp Chazovachiyi urged parents and guardians to always observe activities of their minor children.