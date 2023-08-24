Source: Mumps outbreak runs for 12 months in Bulawayo | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Laurel Murangaridzirayi , muralaurel@gmail.com

BULAWAYO has this year recorded consecutive eight months of mumps outbreak from January to August with 240 cases recorded so far.

Mumps is an illness caused by a virus and it usually affects the glands on each side of the face. It affects the parotid glands, salivary glands below and in front of the ears. The disease spreads through infected saliva.

Some people experience no symptoms. When symptoms occur, they include swollen, painful salivary glands, fever, headache, fatigue and appetite loss.

Treatment focuses on symptom relief. Recovery takes about two weeks. The disease can be prevented by the MMR vaccine.

Mumps have been recorded throughout the country.

Acting provincial epidemiology and disease control officer for Bulawayo Province Dr Tariroyashe Chivanganye said mumps have been on the increase across the country with Bulawayo recording more than 240 cases.

“As Bulawayo Metropolitan Province we have had about 240 cases of mumps from January to the beginning of August 2023. There has been an upsurge in the number of cases similar to what is being experienced in other provinces,” he said.

Dr Chivanganye said the disease is caused by a virus and usually affects the glands.

“Mumps is an illness caused by the virus called paramyxovirus, a member of the Rubulavirus family. It usually affects the glands on each side of the face. These glands, called parotid glands make saliva, and swollen glands may be tender or painful,” he said.

Dr Chivanganye said that mumps symptoms show up after two to three weeks and to some people, there are no symptoms.

“Symptoms of mumps show up about 2 to 3 weeks after exposure to the virus. Some people may have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. In its initial stage, the symptoms are similar to flu with signs like fever, headache and muscle aches being evident,” he said.

Dr Chivanganye said swelling of the salivary glands usually starts within a few days.

“Symptoms may include swelling of one or both glands on the sides of the face and pain or tenderness around the swelling. There is no specified medicine or treatment for this growing disease,” he said.

Dr Chivanganye urged the members of the public to seek medical attention in the event of suspected mumps symptoms.

“If you think your child has mumps, seek medical attention quickly and report to the clinic if you have a fever of more than 39 degrees Celsius, trouble in eating or drinking, confusion or disorientation, stomach pain and swelling of the testicles,” he said