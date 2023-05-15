Mupfumira, Masoka trial in false start

Source: The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Mupfumira, Masoka trial in false start 
Prisca Mupfumira

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

THE trial for former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Ngoni Masoka, on criminal abuse of office as public officers and concealing a transaction from a principal charges has been deferred to July 28.

Mupfumira and Masoka’s trial has been slated for today at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mr Ngoni Masoka

The trial was halted in 2021 following the elevation of the then Chief Magistrate, now Justice Mr Munamato Mutevedzi, to the position of a judge.

The matter was then pronounced a de novo, prompting the matter to be re-started.

