Mupfumira's defence case moved to Feb | The Herald

Prisca Mupfumira

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

THE defence case in the trial of former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who faces allegations of subverting National Social Security Authority (NSSA) tender processes and pressuring the Authority’s management to fast-track the construction of low-income houses in Gweru, is expected to finally start next month.

Mupfumira appeared in court this week before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who said the defence case will start on a continuous roll on February 28 and 29.

He also indicated that the presiding regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna was not available, hence the postponement.

The development comes after Mr Nduna acquitted Barnabas Matongera at the close of the State case in March last year. Matongera was jointly charged with Mupfumira of the offence.

The magistrate said he played no role in the decision towards the construction of the low-cost houses in Gweru.

Mupfumira and Matongera were charged with criminal abuse of office.

The magistrate ruled that Mupfumira should be put to her defence to explain how the construction firm, Drawcard Enterprises, that undertook the project, came on board.

Mupfumira then approached the High Court, challenging Mr Nduna’s ruling, arguing that he erred in dismissing her application for discharge, which was dismissed.

Lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya is representing Mupfumira while Mr Whisper Mabhaudhi is appearing for the State.