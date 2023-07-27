Murder cases continue to rise

Crime Reporter

A 40-year-old security guard was found dead with head injuries in Harare, while another man’s body was found with stab wounds under a bridge along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on Monday as murder cases continue to increase countrywide.

The security guard identified as Chamunorwa Charuma (40) was found dead with a deep cut on the head at a business premises in Msasa. Police suspect that he could have been killed by armed robbers who had raided the premises.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

Police in Battlefields have arrested Jonah Pindahama (20), Nicholas Pindahama (23) and Observe Manyika (23) on murder charges after Tafara Ndaba (29) was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body on Monday under a bridge at the 176 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road, he said.

Police in Mubaira are still investigating circumstances of a killing in when businessman Vimbai Mapininga (67) died after he was assaulted with an axe on the head and leg with Doubt Dzama at a home in Tafara Village, Mhondoro on July 22.

The killer accused the victim of having an affair with his wife. The killer suspect fled the scene after the incident.

Police in Karoi are also appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Blessing Chidzara (18) was found lying dead in a ditch along Kachichi River, Mamwi on Sunday with bruises around the neck.

A 32-year-old Tsholotsho man has been arrested on allegations of fatally assaulting his wife after accusing her of having an affair with his nephew.

Ackim Sibanda allegedly assaulted his wife with a leather belt and an electric cable before she died at a homestead in Sasedza line, Tsholotsho.

In another case, police in Southlea Park are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of three men in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Southlands Shopping Centre in Waterfalls on Friday last week at around 11.30pm in which a yet to be identified man died after he was stabbed with a knife on the head and back. The killers fled from the scene after the incident.

Police in Nyamandlovu have arrested Godwin Mlotshwa (21) in connection for murder after Obert Ngwenya died on Wednesday last week while admitted at Mpilo Hospital after being hit with a log on the head following a misunderstanding which arose during a beer drinking spree on at a homestead at 18 Seafield Village.

A 30-year-old man died after being stabbed with a knife on the chest and arm allegedly by Onismo Muzivarwenyu (29) on Jthe same day at a bar at Boomgate Shopping Centre, Lily Farm, Patchway, Kadoma.

The victim had told the suspect to stop throwing empty bottles in the bar.

Meanwhile, Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Newboy William Ndlovu (72) was found dead with a deep cut on the head at Grafton Mall, at the intersection of Jason Moyo Street between 4th and 5th Avenues on July 19, 2023.

Police in Gweru arrested Tatenda Gundani (27) and Wedzerai Matongo (42) in connecting with a case of murder in which Cephas Dick (65) was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body on July 16 in the bush at Pfumai Village, Chirumanzi, Charandura.

The victim was allegedly last seen arguing with the suspects after he had accused them of theft while drinking beer at a homestead at Pfumai Village on July 15.

Police in Bindura arrested Edmore Dube (22) in connection with a case of murder in which Luiza Nyakata (81) died after being attacked with a wooden log several times all over the body for unknown reasons on July 14 at Nyanhewe Village, Masembura.

Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a suspected case of murder in which an unknown man was found dead at a dumpsite at Bitumen World, Pomona.

The victim was found with bruises on chest and back.