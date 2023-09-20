Source: Murder cases involving panners, gangs rise | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

Murder cases involving gold panners and machete gangs continue to increase in Mashonaland West Province, prompting the police to relaunch Operation “Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele, and No to machete wielding gangs”, to thwart such activities.

The development comes as a 22-year-old man was stabbed and killed last Friday at Cooperative Mine in Battlefields by three suspects, who have gone into hiding.

The victim, Moses Kateguru, was stabbed with a sharp object by the suspects who went on to hit him with bricks following an altercation at the mine.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder which occurred on September 15, 2023 at Cooperative Mine, Battlefields.

“Three suspects stabbed the victim, Moses Kateguru aged 22 with an unknown sharp object before hitting him with bricks indiscriminately all over the body after an altercation. The victim died on the spot.

“The suspects, only identified as Thomas, Nation Madhodha and Forget, are on the run,” he said.

Recently, there were reports that gangs of machete-wielding robbers were wreaking havoc in and around Kadoma.

At Golden Heights in Kadoma, six suspects armed with machetes broke the main door and gained entrance into the house where they found people sleeping.

They assaulted four complainants with weapons, demanding money and other valuables.

The robbers made off with cellphones and cash valued at US$600.

Another attack occurred at Blue Ranges Plot where six robbers got into a house and attacked the five occupants demanding money and other valuables.

They proceeded to the family tuckshop where they looted groceries and stole some cash.

A 27-year-old Chegutu man was recently attacked and killed with machetes and axes while pushing his vehicle that had run out of fuel.

The suspects, who were travelling on a Nissan Caravan kombi, registration number AFA 7071 and two Honda Fit vehicles, pounced on Polite Muzenda aged 27 and his two friends who were pushing a Toyota Harrier vehicle.

Two suspects disembarked from the vehicle and fired two shots in the air using unidentified firearms.

The other suspects went on to strike the victim with machetes and axes on the head and left leg after his friends had fled.

In Harare, police are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a case of murder in which a woman aged approximately 23 was found dead along Overspill Road near Jacha turn-off in Epworth on September 17 around 6am.

Police in Masvingo are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Taurai Murozvi Mabisvo (34), who is wanted in connection with a murder case in which Ernest Chakauya (43) died on September 16 at Village 13B in Mkosi Resettlement.

The suspect struck Chakauya with a log on the head resulting in the victim hitting a metal stove with the head after falling down.

The victim had insulted the suspect’s wife.