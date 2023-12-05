Murder suspects arrested at cleansing ceremony

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

FOUR men were arrested at a witchdoctor’s house while attending a cleansing ceremony, a day after allegedly committing murder.

In a statement on X, police said they arrested Learnmore Chiribani (28), Archford Dube (20), Marshal Chuma (19) and Marvellous Kuchicha (19) for killing Ernest Moyo (28) at a nightclub in Silobela on 1 December 2023.

The suspects were arrested in Mbizo, Kwekwe on Sunday.

Police said the suspects killed the victim over an undisclosed issue.

“On 03/12/23 detectives from CID Kwekwe acted on received information and arrested Learnmore Chiribani (28), Archford Dube (20), Marshal Chuma (19) and Marvellous Kuchicha (19) at a witchdoctor’s house in Mbizo, Kwekwe where they had gone for a cleansing ceremony following a murder case which occurred at a night club in Silobela on 01/12/23 in which Ernest Moyo (28) died after being stabbed with knives indiscriminately over an undisclosed issue.”

“The arrest of the four suspects led to the recovery of a Columbian knife, a VI pin stainless steel kitchen knife and an okapi knife which were stashed in a plastic bag under a block brick behind the witchdoctor’s house,” reads the statement.

 

