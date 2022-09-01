Source: Museum construction now at 11 percent | Herald (Top Stories)

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade visited the Museum of African Liberation in Harare recently. – Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The construction of the giant Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare is now at 11 percent with work progressing well, the Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi has said.

Ambassador Muzawazi revealed this during a tour by the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade led by the chairperson Cde Webster Shamu at the Liberation City housing the museum.

“As you have seen during the tour of the Liberation City, we have reached 11 percent of the construction programme which is way ahead of what we thought we would have reached by now.

“We are still on course to open the museum by the end of 2023 and we are expecting that this will be a landmark monument not just for Zimbabwe, SADC, but the whole African continent,” said Ambassador Muzawazi.

Cde Shamu paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for pushing for the construction of the monument.

“What he has come up with here, only goes to underscore the fact that Pan-Africanism is invincible.

“Instak has done a fantastic job. We have seen the construction that is ongoing here and given a picture of what the Museum African Liberation stands for,” he said.