Mushikashika operators arrested for offering R400 bribe to police

Crime Reporter

FOUR pirate taxis operators commonly known as mushikashika have been arrested along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road after they allegedly offered R400 to police officers who had arrested them under an on-going operation.

The four were arrested near the 125km-peg along the road after they offered the officers the cash in a bid to be released.

It is reported that the officers turned down the offer resulting in the arrests of the four— Mbuso Ncube, Busisane Ncube, Pineas Sibanda and Tawanda Rugara for bribery.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“Police officers who were deployed at a roadblock at the 125km-peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge road arrested mushikashika operators comprising; Mbuso Ncube, Busisane Ncube, Pineas Sibanda and Tawanda Rugara for bribery.

“The suspects offered police officers a total of R400 bribe to buy their freedom,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned all those who offer bribes to officers conducting their duties that they risk being arrested and prosecuted.