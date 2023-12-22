Source: Music promoter’s ugly side emerges after death | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Godknows Machingura

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

ONE of the robbers who died after a shoot-out with the police in Harare, Godknows Machingura, was a well known music promoter in Zimdancehall circles.

Machingura was shot at Morgan High School area in Arcadia following a high speed chase and a shoot-out with police detectives.

He died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Information gathered showed that Machingura has been living a double life.

One side he promoted a number of Zimdancehall shows in South Africa. He even appeared in some of the videos of popular Zimdancehall singers, including Freeman’s Big Life and Gango.

In the “Big Life” video, Machingura is featured splashing money on beautiful South African women, while Freeman is singing presumably sitting on one of Machingura’s top-of-the-range vehicles, a Mercedes Benz drop top.

DJ Levels, real name, Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe from the Chillspot Records, said he knew Machingura as a music promoter.

“We had a show in Kempton, South Africa, before the Covid-19 outbreak which we performed together with Enzo Ishall and Fantan so that picture which is circulating on social media was taken on that particular day,” he said.

“He used to come to the studio asking us what we wanted and he would sponsor some upcoming artists who could not afford to pay for studio time.”

From the day Machingura died, social media has been awash with comments from readers who condemned him after it emerged he was killed together with other suspected South African armed robbers.

Writing on Machingura’s Facebook Page, Trinity Taurai Tauro said she never imagined that he had an ugly side to his lifestyle.