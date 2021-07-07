Source: Mutare hunts for new town clerk | Newsday (News)

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE City has started the hunt for a new town clerk to replace Joshua Maligwa, who succumbed to COVID-19 early this year.

Council spokesperson Sprein Mutiwi confirmed the development to NewsDay yesterday.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have started the hunt for a new town clerk to replace Joshua Maligwa who died early this year. We have since advertised for the position in newspapers,” he

said.

“The town clerk is the accounting officer and chief advisor of council and is expected to proffer overall leadership in the provision of the service delivery and strategic direction in the city in line with stakeholders’ expectations,” he said.

Currently, Antony Mutara is the acting town clerk.

Already, five candidates vying for the position have been thrown into the ring, among them former town clerk Obert Muzawazi.

Muzawazi was sacked from the hot seat a few years ago after clashing with former Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene.

Former Mutare chief community officer Christian Sithole, who resigned from the position after clashing with Maligwa over administration issues, is also a strong contender for the post, alongside Cephas Vhuta, former Mutare City council chamber secretary.

Vhuta resigned from the position last year after also clashing with Maligwa.

The post Mutare hunts for new town clerk appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.