Source: Mutoko man in trouble for illegal possession of a pangolin | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mutoko, Mashonaland East province have arrested Takudzwa Charles Chinomona for illegal possession of a live pangolin.

Chinomona was arrested on October 25 after police received a tip off that he was selling the animal.

It alleged that one of the police officers posed as a buyer and approached Chinomona for the transaction.

It is reported that Chinomona told the officer that he had left the pangolin at home and asked him to wait at Gwanza Business Centre under Chief Nyamukoho.

Allegations are that the officer proceeded to Gwanza Business Centre and waited until 3am the next day for Chinomona to return with a live pangolin concealed in a sack.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“It is reported that he brought the live pangolin and told the officer that he was selling it for US$3000. He was asked to produce a licence authorising him to sell the pangolin but he failed to produce it and he was immediately arrested.”