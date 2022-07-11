Source: Mutoko pair up for kidnapping 4 pupils | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

TWO Mutoko men have been arrested on allegations of kidnapping four pupils and taking them to a mountain and stripping them.

The children, who attend Mudzonga Primary School, are aged between six and nine.

They were kidnapped on their way home after school, but police are still investigating the motive of the kidnappers. Tapiwa Munetsi (20) and Tatenda Obey Mutize (30) have since been picked up by police and are assisting with investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on July 6, at around 3pm, Munetsi met three girls and one boy who were walking home.

He reportedly accused the children of having picked up an undisclosed amount of money that he claimed to have lost. He then took them to a nearby mountain.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said they are now conducting comprehensive investigations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Tapiwa Munetsi and Tatenda Obey Mutize in connection with a case of kidnapping involving four Mudzonga Primary School pupils. Two are aged seven while the others are aged six and nine,” said Asst Comm Ntyathi.

The incident occurred around 3pm when Munetsi met the quartet, three girls and one boy, on their way home near the school grounds.

“He held the pupils hostage while accusing them of having picked an undisclosed amount of cash, which he claimed to have lost. Munetsi then took the pupils to a mountain closer to the school on the pretext that he was taking them to the police.

“While on the mountain, he stripped the children naked before taking them to a bushy area near his residence, about 8km from the school,” he said.

Along the way, one of the juveniles escaped and alerted her parents, leading to a search. Villagers embarked on a search and found the children in a bushy area at Sonhera Village.

Munetsi tried to escape and was later arrested while hiding at his residence. Upon questioning, Munetsi implicated Mutize as the one who had sent him to look for children who are in Grade 5 and below.

“The victims have since been referred to Mutoko District Hospital for medical examination.

The police are now conducting comprehensive investigations establish the motive behind the kidnapping,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Kidnapping cases involving minors have been on the increase countrywide with some of the victims being located while others have not.