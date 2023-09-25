Source: Mutoko purchases first refuse compactor | The Herald (Top Stories)

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

Mutoko Rural District Council has bought its first refuse compactor, a development which will result in a cleaner environment in the rapidly expanding town.The council has been using a tractor to collect refuse in the town.

The purchase is expected to help improve service delivery in the area of refuse collection and management.

Mutoko RDC chief executive officer Mr Biriat Tasarira said the vehicle will improve refuse collection efficiency.

“We are glad that we have managed to mobilise our own resources towards this asset. We will now collect refuse in residential areas. Previously, we only collected in business centres,” said Mr Tasarira.

Mashonaland East Environmental Management Agency (EMA) provincial manager Ms Juliet Mavhu said the purchase of the new refuse compactor is an achievement in waste management sector within the province.

“We are happy with the move made by Mutoko RDC of purchasing a new refuse compactor which is an achievement in the waste management sector within the province,” said Ms Mavhu.

“The province now boasts of five local authorities with refuse compactors. They are: Chikomba, Murehwa, Manyame, Mutoko and Marondera Municipality.”