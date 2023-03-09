Source: Muvevi back in court for routine remand | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Ex-cop Jaison Muvevi arrives at Harare Magistrates Court for routine remand yesterday. – Picture: Lee Maidza.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Ex-cop Jaison Muvevi who is facing four counts of murder yesterday appeared at Harare Magistrates Court for his next routine remand before provincial magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody to March 23 pending trial at the High Court.

Muvevi is facing four counts of murder, including killing a police officer, and two counts of attempted murder after he also allegedly shot and injured a police officer in Hwedza before shooting at another man in Mutare, whom he narrowly missed.

Muvevi allegedly shot and killed Nyarai Round (33) of Domboshava, Chrispen Kanerusine (48) of Hwedza, officer-in-charge of Hwedza police station Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and 27-year-old Munashe Majani, a barman at Ruzema Bottlestore, Mukamba Business Centre, Hwedza.

Muvevi allegedly attempted to kill Tendai Mugova, a police officer at Hwedza Camp and Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High School as he sought to escape to Mozambique.

It is the State’s case that on November 19 last year at around 9.30pm, Nyasha Eusen was in the company of Mr Round at Clan Court in Eastlea, Harare. Muvevi approached the pair, pulled out his pistol and shot Mr Round once on the head for no apparent reason. Mr Eusen tried to run away, but was caught and forced into a Toyota Allion sedan.

Muvevi then drove to Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, with two other men where Eusen managed to escape.

On January 13 this year, at around midday, Madzibaba Kanerusine, who was the leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Church, was at the church shrine with other congregants when Muvevi arrived in the company of Shupikai Muvevi and was ushered into the shrine by senior church members, who gave him a white wrapping cloth to cover himself since his dress was deemed inappropriate for the shrine.

Muvevi joined other congregates while Madzibaba Kanerusine was preaching, but after two minutes went to his car, gabbed a gun, hid it under the garment and shot Madzibaba Kanerusine in the head.

Muvevi then sped off. The shooting was reported to ZRP Hwedza where the late Insp Hove was the officer-in-charge. He mobilised a team of police officers and left Negombwe Village but as they were driving along Hwedza-Murambinda Road, they spotted Muvevi parked at the 25km peg.

Police officers blocked his vehicle and as they were getting out of their car, Muvevi opened fire and shot Insp Hove thrice.

He also allegedly shot Detective Constable Tendai Mugova three times on the pelvis and abdomen, leaving him seriously injured, according to the charge sheet.

Other police officers ran for cover, but are reported to have dropped an FN rifle with a magazine and 10 rounds and a CZ pistol.

Muvevi then drove to Mukamba Business Centre where he went to Ruzema Bottle Store. He saw Mr Majani outside the bar in the company of Given Pambeni and Tinashe Musangano. Muvevi is said to have called Majani over and had a brief chat with him before shooting him.

Muvevi sped off heading towards Mutare. On January 14, he went to Mutare Boys High School almost on the border where he confronted Mr Nyahwema and fired three shots towards him after he refused to give him food. He missed him.

Muvevi then skipped the border into Mozambique where he was arrested on January 15 and sent back to Zimbabwe.