Source: Mwazha sons sued over legal bills | Herald (Crime)

Herald Correspondent

The legal row over the leadership of the African Apostolic Church last year has left some lawyers’ fees unpaid with two sons of church leader and founder Archbishop Paul Mwazha, facing a lawsuit for unpaid legal fees.

The leadership dispute that exploded last year pitted Archbishop Mwazha, popularly known as Mudzidzi, against two of his sons, Alfred and Ngoni Mwazha. Bishop Alfred wanted to be the leader of the church and successor of his father. One of the church members instituted legal proceedings regarding succession with first the High Court and then the Supreme Court finding that the church constitution clearly set out that Archbishop Paul Mwazha was the leader while he was alive, and at his death his biological sons who were bishops would have to make leadership decisions unanimously. Archbishop Mwazha was reinstated as leader.

During the legal dispute Alfred and Ngoni were represented by Mr Joe Mambara of J Mambara and Partners in the legal battle to succeed their father. They later changed their lawyer to Professor Lovemore Madhuku and left an outstanding balance of $2 788 which they have not paid so far.

Mr Mambara has written a letter demanding that Alfred and Ngoni pay the money or face legal action.

“Since we engaged yourselves sometime at the beginning of the year, our legal fees remain outstanding. Because of our cordial relationship we feel constrained to issue summons against you but if the fees remain outstanding, we shall approach the court for an appropriate remedy,” Mr Mambara said.

Archbishop Mwazha has since delegated some of his powers to his bishops, who are his biological sons, but the debate in the church was on who would take over.