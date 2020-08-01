Source: Mwonzora suffers major blow | Newsday (News)

Acting MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora was dealt a blow by the police after they turned down his request to hold an extraordinary congress on Thursday.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

In a letter to Mwonzora, the police said due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, especially local transmissions, it had been found necessary to tighten lockdown regulations.

“Be kindly advised that due to COVID-19 cases that are on the increase especially local transmissions,” Chief Staff Officer Commissioner Isaac Tayengwa said in a letter dated July 21.

“It has been found necessary to tighten lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of the pandemic across the country. To this end, you are advised not to go ahead with your congress.”

Mwonzora has been “holding” provincial congresses to get nominations for him to take over as MDC-T president.

He clashed with party interim leader Thokozani Khupe last week when he overrode a decision by the party’s national standing committee to kick-start the nomination process against resolutions suspending the process.