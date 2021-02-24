Source: My voice was cloned, Mohadi claims | Newsday (News)

Online Reporter

Vice president Kembo Mohadi has denied having affairs with two married women and of having sex escapades in his office, alleging that the claims were being pedalled by his detractors bent on tarnishing his image.

Recordings of his alleged conversations with the two married women have gone viral on social media platforms and Mohadi claimed that these were a product of ‘voice cloning.’

“Following the recent media hype about my alleged illicit relationship with two married women, I have decided to come open and respond to the allegations being peddled by my detractors. Despite growing impatient because of days of weird character assassination, I wish to categorically state that the allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but well-choreographed to demean, condescend, and soil my image as a national leader and patriot,” Mohadi said in a statement released at a press conference he called to ‘set the record straight.’

He alleged that he was a victim of faceless cyber beings who are taking advantage of digital platforms to demonise him.





“Despite the noise in digital media ecologies, I wish to clearly state that I am innocent and a victim of political machinations being peddled through hacking and voice cloning.”

Mohadi said he feels his right to privacy had been violated, insisting that he was ‘a tried and tested leader.’ He insisted that no amount of blackmail would break his spirit as a ‘dedicated’ leader.