Source: Namibia lauds President Mnangagwa’s SADC leadership | The Herald (Top Stories)

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

NAMIBIAN President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has commended President Mnangagwa’s leadership of SADC, saying it has set the tone for the region’s sustained peace and development.

She also said Zimbabwe and Namibia are one, as evidenced by their mutual support before, during, and after both countries’ liberation struggles.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday during her introductory working visit, President Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was accompanied by the First Gentleman Lieutenant General (Retired) Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, said SADC is in safe hands under its current leadership.

“At the regional level, let me congratulate you, Mr President, for the manner in which you are chairing our organisation, SADC, in your capacity as the Chair, and how you are working with the chair of the organ in the maintenance of peace and security in our region.

“Definitely, there is no way we can talk about development if there is no peace. And I want to assure you of Namibia’s cooperation with you as the chair of our organisation, and of course as sister countries in SADC,” she said.

At the international level, President Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia fully agrees with the importance of multilateralism, and will continue to subscribe to the multilateral system that is based on serving the citizens of the world.

The visiting Namibian President also assured Zimbabwe of her country’s support, particularly guided by the SADC decision to declare October 25 as the SADC Solidarity Day with the people of Zimbabwe in the fight against sanctions.

“We believe in Namibia that this solidarity is working, and that is why we have witnessed recently that the EU seems to be reviewing the sanctions towards Zimbabwe.

“We will continue to express our solidarity until the whole process is finalised, because we know that a sanction against one SADC country or African country has an impact on all of us,” she said.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah said Zimbabwe has been a true friend, standing thick and thin with Namibia.

“I also want to thank you, Your Excellency, that you have always been with us, not only referring to our long historical relationship that we have to continue to cherish and continue to use as a base for our cooperation, but you have been with us even during times of mourning.

“Particularly since last year, when we lost our third President (the late President Hage Geingob), and when we lost our founding President (the late Cde Sam Nujoma) this year, you and the people of Zimbabwe mourned with us, and we really appreciate that,” she said.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah said she was personally glad that Zimbabwe found time to come and celebrate with her country during its 35th Independence anniversary on March 21, where President Mnangagwa had an opportunity to witness her inauguration as the fifth and first female President of the Republic of Namibia.

The Namibian President said Namibia and Zimbabwe have a long history, and their ruling parties Zanu PF and SWAPO equally have a chequered history which is written in “blood”.

“As we had to share the same treasures, not only in training camps but in the real field, and that is something that the people of our two countries should not forget, and we should not allow them to forget. So we have to keep talking about it, document it and teach it in schools,” said President Nandi-Ndaitwah.

“We are very grateful, Your Excellency, that after our independence, we have continued that collaboration, which has benefited our two countries. Today, I am here as the fifth President of the Republic of Namibia, and as you have rightly said, our cooperation has witnessed several exchanges of high-level delegations, and delegations at different levels.”

Writing on his official X handle yesterday, President Mnangagwa said: “Pleased to welcome President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia to State House in Harare for her introductory working visit.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to strong bilateral and regional cooperation under the SADC framework”.

