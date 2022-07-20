Source: Nation mourns Minister Chidawu | Herald (Top Stories)

Herald Reporters

THE Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Engineer Oliver Chidawu, collapsed and died at his home in Harare yesterday morning, plunging the nation into mourning.

He was 66.

President Mnangagwa yesterday led his ministers in observing a moment of silence for Eng Chidawu before the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Eng Chidawu, a distinguished businessman and chartered engineer, had reported for work on Monday as usual and attended the Stars are Bright Exhibition at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare.

“His Excellency the President led Cabinet in observing a moment of silence in honour of Honourable Engineer Oliver Chidawu, the late Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province who passed on this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult moment of bereavement. May they find fortitude in the fact that the whole nation is also mourning this loss, and the legacy of his contribution to the development of the country lives on,” said Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

Speaking earlier on the passing of Eng Chidawu at a press conference at Zanu PF headquarters yesterday, the party’s Deputy National Political Commissar, Cde Omega Hungwe, described Eng Chidawu “as a loyal, patriotic and hardworking cadre”, saying his death was a great loss to the party and nation at large.

“We are saddened by the death of Minister and Politburo member, Cde Chidawu. I worked with him when he was young when he became a councillor and later Mayor of Harare. He later became a central committee member before becoming a Minister. He was a loyal, patriotic and hardworking cadre. As Harare Province this is a great loss to us. Whenever any among us had challenges we would go to him,” she said.

Zanu PF Harare Metropolitan province chairman, Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa, said Harare province has lost a fountain of wisdom.

“This is a sad day for Harare Metropolitan Province, this is shocking. We are saddened by this untimely death of our colleague. Cde Chidawu was a fountain of wisdom, a tireless mobiliser for the party, and a pillar of strength for all of us,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, said the death of Eng Chidawu, one of the most prominent entrepreneurs on the local scene, was shocking.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of someone I considered a good friend, Hon Oliver Chidawu. For a long time we used to have tea every Sunday and compare notes. He always spoke his mind. Rest in Peace, Dziva,” he said on microblogging platform Twitter.

War Veterans Secretary in the Politburo, Cde Douglas Mahiya, said Eng Chidawu’s untimely death was hard to fathom.

“The dark cloud is once again hanging over Harare following the sad news that Cde Chidawu is no more. It’s sad that Harare as a province will not be able to replace him. He was a hardworking guy, a person who had known all the good things that promote the interests of the nation. So we have lost him and I think everyone in Harare agrees with me that we will have difficulties in replacing him,” he said.

As the Harare Metropolitan Province Minister, Eng Chidawu superintended over several towns and local boards.

In separate interviews, councillors from different political parties, who worked with him, spoke glowingly of his character.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume described Eng Chidawu as a fatherly figure.

“He was a leading light, focused, mild, wise-mannered man, Alderman and a Mayor for Harare at a very tender age.

“A goal-getter and a person who inspired admiration across generations and has a history which is full of life contributions to the city of Harare and the nation at large,” he said.

Ruwa town chairperson Mr Kizito Chivafa said he was also saddened and touched by the death of Eng Chidawu.

“We worked together very well especially in the ongoing process of Ruwa attaining it’s town status. May his family be comforted in this difficult time and may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Acting Chitungwiza Mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka said Minister Chidawu was a just, upright and hardworking man who earned his stripes.

“From start ups and owning large corporate companies, the man had such a huge and insatiable appetite for success, he wouldn’t settle for anything second best but always aimed for the best available at any given time.

“As a province we have lost our mentor, we have lost our father, we have lost our compass and it’s going to be a mission navigating all the different challenges because our leader has migrated to glory land to be with his maker. A dark cloud has befallen us, we are in pain and we are mourning,” he said.

Former Epworth town chairperson Batanai Masunda said he was shocked at the untimely death of Minister Chidawu.

“We worked very well during my term as Epworth local board chairman. After my re-election on March 26, the minister congratulated me despite the fact that we belonged to different political parties.

“He was a down to earth man who would take time to listen to everyone. I was communicating with him on the regularisation of the booster area of my ward. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Norton independent Member of Parliament, Mr Temba Mliswa, said Minister Chidawu was patriotic and loyal to the development of Zimbabwe.

“I am saddened at the news that Harare Metropolitan Minister Oliver Chidawu has passed away. On Tuesday I met him and we discussed the Joshua Nkomo Housing Co-operative. He admitted that I had been correct and clarified that we needed to rectify the issue,” he said.

Eng Chidawu was born in 1954 and in 1984 became the youngest Mayor in the history of Harare at the age of 29.

A chartered engineer and entrepreneur, Eng Chidawu was chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe, non-executive chairman of Manders Group, and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies.

He was also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction Services and the founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank which merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997.

Eng Chidawu also sat on the board of Bindura Nickel Corporation Ltd.

He was also a director at Starafrica corporation, and was once the chairman at Pelhams Ltd and Zimplow Ltd.

Funeral and burial arrangements will be announced in due course.