Source: National Dam levels rise | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

NATIONAL dam levels have risen to a cumulative 90.6 percent as of 22 February 2023, following heavy rains that have been pouring across the country.

The national dam levels are significantly higher than the 66.6 percent average expected by this time of the year.

Some dams like Ngezi, Chivero, Biri, Tuli-Makwe, Tshangwa and Ingwizi are already full and spilling.

Mzinganwe and Upper Nceme have also recorded some significant flow as of February 1.

Although their levels are still critically low the two dams are at 18,7 percent and 42,8 percent respectively, as compared to the 12 and 12,7 percent they recorded on February 9.

In a statement, corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said Upper Ncema and Mzingwane are some of the major dams supplying raw water to the City of Bulawayo hence the increase boosts the water security for the country’s second capital.

She urged citisens who are living downstream of dams that are already spilling to be on high alert and desist from crossing flooded rivers.

“In spite of these rising water levels in the dams, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority continues to appeal to all water users to use available water quite sparingly,” said Mrs Marjorie.