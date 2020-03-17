Source: National dress initiative gathers momentum | Herald (Top Stories)

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is shown some of the material proposed for the national dress by Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development minister Sithembiso Nyoni while acting permanent secretary Mrs Vaidah Mashangwa looks on during her interface with local designer at State House in Harare yesterday.-Picture: Tawanda Mudimu.

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The introduction of a national dress has gathered momentum, with designers from all the country’s 10 provinces yesterday meeting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at State House to deliberate on the dress that will be won at this year’s 40th Independence Day celebrations next month.

The meeting was meant to fine-tune the design of the material and ensure all stakeholders make their contributions and recommendations so the attire represents interests and tastes of all Zimbabweans.

Designers were tasked to come up with a national dress whose features are the Zimbabwe Bird, chiffons and the flag that will be appropriate for all occasions and make people feel proudly Zimbabwean.

It is also going to be designed in a way that depicts the identity, which is usually associated with a geographic area or a period of time in history.

Competitions will be conducted at provincial and national level to select the best dress by the end of March.

The search for the national dress started in 2005, but did not yield any results, prompting Amai Mnangagwa to take it upon herself to ensure the programme succeeds.

The First Lady said there was need for stakeholder participation to come up with the final product that should reflect a lot more on the country’s traditions, history, national heritage and aspirations and be appropriate for all gatherings be it sport, national occasions or formal wear.

“I feel honoured to be spearheading this project as the mother of the nation,” she said.

“I feel that as Amai, I will be able to represent the interests and tastes of all Zimbabweans which I will do without bias.

“I, therefore, call upon you to go out and come up with appropriate designs which when donning the dress would make one feel to be proudly Zimbabwean.

“The design should be such that putting them on one will feel comfortable.”

The First Lady said the national dress should be a tool that unites Zimbabweans as a people despite different cultural values and help in celebrating the country’s cultural diversity.

She said this was just the beginning and everyone was free to come up with contributions and the dress will continue to be improved with recommendations from different stakeholders

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the national dress had presented an opportunity for rebranding Zimbabwe.

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said the national dress was the First Lady’s initiative, but every Zimbabwean was open to make recommendations.

“The initial meeting was held last year in July and all stakeholders came together,” she said.

“The idea was taken to provincial capitals for recommendations. The concept was taken to committees and Cabinet. People with other ideas are welcome.

“We want to rebrand Zimbabwe. We should be proud of our nation even when we are out of the country.”

Minister of State in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s Office, Evelyn Ndlovu, said: “The dress should depict the Zimbabwean history, and the fabric should show originality and embrace tastes of different all age groups and diversity.”

Ambassador Pavelyn Musaka said it was important for the cloth to be in different fabrics.

“The material can be used to make different artefacts such as chiffons and ties which tourists may also want to buy some souvenirs,” she said.

Designer, Victoria Chindezwa, said she was grateful that people had realised the importance of a national attire.

“I am hoping the nation at large really appreciates our designs,” she said.

“The concept of the national dress will bring out our talent as local designers and will give us the opportunity to fine-tune our work and be able even to compete at the international arena.”

Another designer, Mrs Betty Biri said there was need to take note of some cultural implications even when trying to embrace everyone.

“We thank the First Lady for the opportunity to come up with a national dress,” she said.

“There is need to have variety so that all people are accommodated.”

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Industry and Commerce Sekai Nzenza and Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga, among others.