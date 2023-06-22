Source: National hero Mucheche burial today | The Herald (Local News)

The casket bearing the body of National Hero Cde Ben Mucheche lies in State at his farm in Beatrice yesterday. — Picture Innocent Makawa.

Trust Freddy-Correspondent

PIONEER indigenous businessman and farmer, Cde Ben Mucheche, who died last week and was declared a national hero, will be laid to rest today at his farm in Beatrice.

Cde Mucheche succumbed to heart failure at his farm on June 14 at the age of 96.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said: “On Thursday June 22, 2023, burial proceedings shall start at 11am at No 75 Muda Farm, Beatrice, Mashonaland East Province.”

After lying in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks on Monday, his body was taken to his farm yesterday. The ministry said the general public was welcome to attend the burial.

In a condolence message, President Mnangagwa described the late businessman as an innovative black entrepreneur who broke barriers set by the colonial regime to emerge as a leading transporter, who used his hard-earned resources to support the nationalist movement during its formative days.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa said the late businessman will be remembered for his desire to push for black empowerment and for the majority to regain control of the land.

From very humble beginnings, the late Cde Mucheche beat all bottlenecks placed in the way of enterprising blacks to break into the racially structured transport and farming businesses.

Beginning with a single vehicle, Cde Mucheche persevered until he built a large fleet of taxis before venturing into the large passenger transport business and building up a fleet of buses for which he became known right through to independence.

The late businessman was born on March 31, 1927 at Chishawasha Mission in Goromonzi.

He later moved to Salisbury (now Harare) in search of employment and worked as a schoolteacher. In 1956, he started Easy Way Taxis, a taxi business, with only £300 in savings. By 1962, he had a fleet of six taxis, which he sold to buy two buses.

By 1979, Mucheche was running a fleet of 75 buses, making him a highly respected figure in the country’s transport industry.

In 1973, he was elected the president of the Rhodesian African Chamber of Commerce that represented the interests of black business people.

He was also elected as the leader of the Zimbabwe Rural Transport Organisation between 1976 and 2002.

In 1975, he was appointed a director of the Reserve Bank, a position he held up to 1988.

He is survived by four wives, 24 children, 27 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren.