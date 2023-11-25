Source: National hero Prof Bhebe’s body arrives in Harare for burial | The Herald (Local News)

Pallbearers carry the casket of national hero and founding Midlands State University Vice Chancellor, Professor Ngwabi Bhebe, at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

THE body of national hero Professor Ngwabi Bhebe arrived at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday ahead of burial at the National Heroes Acre today.

President Mnangagwa accorded Prof Bhebe National Hero status in recognition of his immense contribution to Zimbabwe’s tertiary education landscape.

Prof Bhebe also contributed to the country’s national development as a committed nationalist.

He was 81.

Speaking at the family home in Chisipite, Harare yesterday, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri described Prof Bhebe as an academic par excellence.

She said his devotion and contribution to Zimbabwe’s educational landscape was astounding.

“He excelled in everything he did and he contributed greatly to Zimbabwe. Nothing beats his influence even beyond Zimbabwe and so we are very proud of him and that is why we are here today,” Min Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Speaking after the arrival of the body at Charles Gumbo Barracks, Director Finance and Administration in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Mr Exavier Chisoko, representing the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, said President Mnangagwa would headline the proceedings as the chief mourner.

“We have just received the body of the National Hero, Professor Bhebe here at Charles Gumbo Barracks where it will lie in state for burial tomorrow (today),” said Mr Chisoko.

“President Mnangagwa is the chief mourner. Gates are expected to open at 0700 hours with mourners expected to be seated by 0800 hours”.